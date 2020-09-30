Aegion Corporation Awarded $5 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Contract in Western Canada

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, has been awarded a two-year, $5 million (USD) contract to rehabilitate aging wastewater pipelines in Western Canada.

Insituform will rehabilitate more than 80,000 linear feet—the equivalent of more than 15 miles—of sanitary wastewater lines utilizing trenchless technology—also known as “no-dig”—rehabilitation that reduces overall project costs and minimizes disruptions to residents. The project will consist of installation of a mix of small-, medium- and large-diameter cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) on wastewater pipelines, including full bypass.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “This latest project in Western Canada is a result of our leading market position in North America, in both the U.S. and Canada, where the need to repair aging infrastructure is critical. We are excited that our trenchless technology solutions are continuing to help ensure the safe, effective delivery of municipal services to communities across the globe.”

The project began this summer and is expected to conclude in late 2021.