Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Poland and Belgium

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) USAID released the following statement, Friday, February 25, 2022:

Administrator Samantha Power will travel to Poland and Belgium on February 26-28 to discuss the U.S. government’s coordinated response with allies and partners to respond to Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Sarah Charles, USAID Assistant to the Administrator for the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, and Nancy Izzo Jackson, Senior Bureau Official for the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, which leads the U.S. refugee response, will also join the trip.

In Poland, the Administrator will meet with Polish government officials, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, and the Ukrainian diaspora to outline the United States’ humanitarian response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and its impact across the continent. While in Poland, the Administrator will also meet with disaster experts serving on USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which is leading the U.S. humanitarian response in Ukraine, and staff from the Agency’s Mission in Ukraine.

In Brussels, Belgium, the Administrator will meet with European Union (EU) officials as well as U.S. Representatives to the EU and NATO to discuss the U.S. government’s coordinated response with NATO allies and European partners and anticipated humanitarian and development needs as Russia escalate its assault on Ukraine, its democracy, and the freedom and welfare of the Ukrainian people.

SOURCE: USAID