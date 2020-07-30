Adel Woman Schultz Claims $77,777 Prize in Iowa Lottery On Her 85th Birthday

CLIVE, IA (STL.News) A Dallas County woman celebrated her 85th birthday on Wednesday by claiming a $77,777 prize.

Schultz won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “7 7 7” scratch game on a ticket she purchased at Casey’s, 816 Greene St. in Adel. She chose that game for an obvious reason.

“I like sevens,” she said. “Seven’s always been my lucky number.”

She scratched her ticket in the store and said a feeling of disbelief crept in when she uncovered one of the game’s top prizes.

“It’s a strange feeling, it really is,” she told officials on Wednesday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “It’s not, ‘Oh, yay!’ It’s kind of like, ‘Is this real?’ Now, I know it’s real!”

Schultz said she has a practical idea in mind for some of her winnings.

“I’m going to buy a headstone with part of it,” she said with a laugh. “That sounds a little morbid, but other than that, I really haven’t [decided]. Nothing big.”

The 7 7 7 game is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $77,777 and overall odds of 1 in 2.95.

