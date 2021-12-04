Addmaster Corporation – Extension of Tender Offer

MONROVIA, CA (STL.News) Addmaster Corporation (OTC: ADDC) (the “Company”) announced today that it had extended the offering period of the previously commenced cash tender offer to purchase a minimum of 170,677 shares and a maximum of 298,204 shares of its common stock to 11:59 P.M., Eastern time, on December 28, 2021, unless further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 P.M., Eastern time, on December 3, 2021.

Computershare, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised the Company that, as of 5:00 P.M., Pacific Time, on December 3, 2021, 100,933 shares of common stock of Addmaster Corporation were tendered pursuant to the tender offer. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares of Addmaster Corporation common stock do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other actions as a result of the extension of the expiration of the tender offer.

The Company expects that the tender offer will be consummated promptly following the expiration of the offering period (as hereby extended), subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to the consummation of the tender offer described in the Offer to Purchase previously mailed to shareholders of Addmaster Corporation.

Georgeson LLC is the information agent for the tender offer, and any questions or requests related to the Offer to Purchase and related materials with respect to the tender offer may be directed to them by telephone, toll-free, at +1 800-457-0759.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.