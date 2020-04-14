Additional COVID-19 cases, additional deaths confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 123 additional positive coronavirus cases for a total of 1,710 positive cases. There have been an additional 981 negative tests for a total of 16,986 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 2 deaths were also reported.

Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 123 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Benton County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Buchanan County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Cass County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hardin County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),

Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jones County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years),

Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years),

Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mills County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Tama County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

Van Buren County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Wapello County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

According to IDPH, 741 Iowans have recovered. A full status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is continuing to provide additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19. A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or (800) 244-7431.

NOTE: 1 middle-aged adult previously identified to live in Dallas County has been reassigned to Polk County. 1 adult (18-40 years) and 1 elderly adult (81+) were previously identified as Warren County residents, but they also live in Polk County. The map has been updated accordingly.