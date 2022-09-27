Add United Spirits, target price Rs 940: ICICI Securities

has add call on United Spirits with a target price of Rs 940. The current market price of . is Rs 854.3.

United Spirits Ltd., incorporated in the year 1999, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 62425.53 Crore) operating in Beverages – Alcoholic sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Beverages (Alcohol), Income From Franchise, Scrap and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2445.30 Crore, down -4.46 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2559.50 Crore and up 41.39 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 1729.50 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 261.40 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 56.73 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 16.76 per cent, DIIs 10.86 per cent.