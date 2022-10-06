Add Tata Consultancy Services, target price Rs 3620: HDFC Securities

Securities has add call on with a target price of Rs 3620. The current market price of Tata Consultancy Services is Rs 3092.5.

Time period given by analyst is one year when

. price can reach defined target.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., incorporated in the year 1995, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 1131067.67 Crore) operating in IT Software sector.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Consultancy Income and Sale of Equipment & Software Licences for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 53547.00 Crore, up 3.83 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 51572.00 Crore and up 16.07 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 46132.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 9519.00 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 72.19 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2021, while FIIs owned 14.98 per cent, DIIs 7.93 per cent.