Add Sudarshan Chemical Industries, target price Rs 425: HDFC Securities

Securities has add call on with a target price of Rs 425. The current market price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries is Rs 389.7.

., incorporated in the year 1951, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 2698.13 Crore) operating in Chemicals sector.

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 529.81 Crore, down -4.54 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 554.99 Crore and up 6.17 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 499.03 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 4.54 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 35.82 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while FIIs owned 7.93 per cent, DIIs 11.54 per cent.

