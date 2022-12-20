Add Jindal Steel & Power, target price Rs 583: Centrum Broking

Centrum Broking has add call on & Power with a target price of Rs 583. The current market price of Jindal Steel & Power is Rs 555.25.

Jindal Steel & Power, incorporated in the year 1979, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 56512.88 Crore) operating in Metals – Ferrous sector.

Jindal Steel & Power key Products/Revenue Segments include Iron & Steel Items, Power, Other Sales, Other Operating Revenue, Export Incentives, Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 13521.88 Crore, up 3.46 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 13069.17 Crore and down -.69 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 13615.49 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 219.29 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mrs.Savitri Jindal, Mr.Sunil Kumar Agrawal, Ms.Kanika Agnihotri, Mrs.Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Mr.Sunjay Kapur, Dr.Bhaskar Chatterjee, Dr.(Mrs.)Aruna Sharma, Mr.D K Saraogi, Mr.Naveen Jindal, Mr.Ramaswamy Ramkumar. Company has Lodha & Co. as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 102 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage maintains its positive view on stock owing to several growth levers like volume growth of 11% CAGR over FY22-FY25 2) increased raw material integration (commissioning of coal mine in FY24, slurry pipeline, and increased pellet volume) along with better product mix to augur well in earnings in next four years. Besides, the brokerage expects to be net cash company in FY25.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 60.44 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 10.65 per cent, DIIs 15.75 per cent.

