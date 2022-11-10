Add Gujarat Gas, target price Rs 550: HDFC Securities

Securities has add call on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 550. The current market price of . is Rs 486.05.

Gujarat Gas Ltd., incorporated in the year 2012, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 33524.60 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Gas Natural and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 4126.38 Crore, down -22.47 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 5322.23 Crore and up 11.37 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3705.11 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 403.93 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 60.89 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 5.18 per cent, DIIs 10.01 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.