Add Berger Paints (India), target price Rs 620: HDFC Securities

Securities has add call on Berger Paints (India) with a target price of Rs 620. The current market price of (India) is Rs 608.4.

Berger Paints (India) Ltd., incorporated in the year 1923, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 59111.46 Crore) operating in Building Materials sector.

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Paints, Enamels, Varnishes, Contract Revenue, Other Operating Revenue and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2683.50 Crore, down -3.22 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2772.74 Crore and up 19.91 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2238.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 219.51 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale



BRGR delivered an in-line topline at INR 26.7 bn (20% YoY; three-year CAGR: 18%). But it fell marginally short vis-a-vis APNT’s. On a three-year CAGR basis, it delivered 18% vs APNT’s 20% (standalone). The decorative business clocked ~11/23% volume/value YoY growth (three-year value CAGR: 18.4%). Distribution expansion has been stepped up (the company added 6,233 sales points in H1). EBITDAM, at 13.6%, declined 228bps YoY (HSIE: 14.1%), mainly due to RM inflation. However, GM pain seems to have bottomed out as key input prices have been softening, the full impact of which is likely to be felt in H1.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 74.99 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 11.03 per cent, DIIs 3.14 per cent.

