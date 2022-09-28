Adani Transmission shares gain 0.6% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 0.6 per cent up at Rs 3629.25 at 10:25AM (IST) on Wednesday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 189.03 points to 56918.49. The scrip had settled at Rs 3607.7 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 4238.55 and Rs 1474.0, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 10:25AM (IST) stood at shares with turnover at Rs 3.91 crore.

At the prevailing price, the stock trades at 418.6 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs 8.68 per share and 38.05 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.36.





Shareholding Details



Promoters held 74.92 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while FIIs owned 20.57 per cent and DIIs 3.22 per cent.