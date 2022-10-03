Adani Transmission shares down 0.17% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.17 per cent down in Monday’s trade at 10:30AM (IST). Around 36,974 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 3304.65 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 3420.25 and Rs 3275.0, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Adani Transmission Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 4238.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 1511.4.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Adani Transmission Ltd. stood at Rs 361282.11 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3249.74 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 2.67 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 3165.35 crore and up 10.7 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2935.72 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 185.99 crore, down 57.28 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 31-Mar-2022, DIIs held 0.15 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 20.01 per cent and the promoters 65.4 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 378.23 and a price-to-book ratio of 38.05. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Adani Transmission Ltd. belongs to the Power – Transmission industry.