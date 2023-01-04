Adani Power shares fall 1.76% as Nifty drops

Shares of . traded 1.76 per cent down at Rs 289.6 on Wednesday at around 02:09PM (IST), while the benchmark BSE Sensex declined 348.62 points to 60945.58.

As many as 372,642 shares changed hands on the counter with a total value of Rs 10.79 crore.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 432.8 and a 52-week low of Rs 98.0.

On the technical charts, the 200-DMA of the stock stood at Rs 308.08, while 50-DMA was at Rs 322.98. If a stock trades above 50 DMA and 200 DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is up. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50 DMA and 200 DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if it trades between 50DMA and 200DMA, then it suggests the stock can go anywhere.

Shares of the company have advanced 190.33 per cent in the past one year, while Sensex has risen 8.22 per cent during the same period.

According to BSE data, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.82 and a price-to-book ratio of 13.0. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price to book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business. The stock belongs to the Power Generation – Thermal industry.