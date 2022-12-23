Adani Power shares drop 5.0% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 5.0 per cent lower in Friday’s session at 02:11PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 265.5 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 267.55 and Rs 262.25, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 432.8 and a 52-week low of 97.3. About 845,773 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was down 279.3 points at 17848.05, while the BSE Sensex traded 855.47 points lower at 59970.75 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 3 stocks traded the day in the green, while 47 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 8445.99 crore, down 45.54 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 15509.0 crore and down 51.59 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 695.53 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 74.97 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 17.56 per cent and MFs 0.0 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 300.37 on December 23, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 331.62. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.