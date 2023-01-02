Adani Power shares drop 0.12% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 0.12 per cent down at Rs 299.05 at 01:47PM (IST) on Monday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 248.84 points to 61089.58. The stock had settled at Rs 299.4 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 432.8 and Rs 98.0, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 01:47PM (IST) stood at 01:47PM shares with turnover at Rs 7.3 crore.

At the prevailing price, shares of the company trades at 11.13 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs 26.81 per share and 13.0 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 2.84.

Shareholding Details



Promoters held 74.97 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 17.56 per cent and DIIs 0.0 per cent.