Adani, PEs eye Hyderabad ORR toll rights

Two Canadian funds, investors KKR and NIIF, and strategic player Adani Road Transport are among the entities interested in acquiring the toll rights of Hyderabad‘s outer ring road, in a deal likely to be worth ?7,000-8,000 crore, people in the know said.

The Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), had invited bids for maintaining the 158-km-long Nehru Outer Ring Road (NORR) through public-private partnership on toll, operate and transfer (TOT) basis for a period of 30 years.

Canadian pension funds CPP Investments (CPPIB) and CDPQ, investors KKR, Cube Highways, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Edelweiss-backed Sekura Roads and , and strategic player Adani Road Transport are among the close to 12 entities interested in the project and likely to submit bids by next month, said the people cited earlier.

The deadline for submission of bids is January 16. The bids will be in the range of ?7,000 crore and ?8,000 crore, the fund managers said, requesting not to be named.

The outer ring road (ORR) connects top destinations in Hyderabad such as Gachibowli, HITEC City, Nanakramguda, Kondapur, Shamshabad and Narsingi.

The financial bid will be opened on January 24 and the project will be awarded on January 28, according to HGCL.

Since 2019, Eagle Infra India has been collecting tolls and remitting them to HMDA, which received ?421 crore for FY22.

Spokespersons for CPP Investments, CDPQ, IRB and KKR declined to comment. Email queries sent to HMDA, NIIF, Adani, Cube Highways and remained unanswered till as of press time.

CPPIB, CDPQ and KKR will participate through their infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) IndInfravit Trust, India Highway Concession Trust and Highways Infrastructure Trust, respectively. NIIF’s road investments are managed by Master Fund’s proprietary roads platform Athaang Infrastructure.

“The final bid date is likely to be extended as it needs detailed due diligence,” said one of the fund managers, adding that there are 19 access points on the ORR and it may take more time for thorough diligence on the traffic flow at each point.

In 2005, the Andhra Pradesh government formed a special purpose vehicle – HGCL – for the development of the ORR, with equity participation from the Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (40%) and the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (60%). Currently, holds 26% and HMDA holds 74% equity in HGCL.

The ORR has been developed as an eight-lane expressway with access control. It has 19 access points.

In April, rating agency revised the outlook on the toll roads sector for FY23 to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.

The change in outlook primarily factors in the expected healthy increase in toll collection in FY23, supported by a healthy toll rate increase on the back of high inflation and improved economic activity, said the report.

Toll collection is a function of traffic volume, which in turn is correlated with the gross value added (GVA) of construction, mining and manufacturing (CMM), as around 65% of the freight traffic is dependent on these sectors. For FY23, the growth in CMM is estimated to be 6-8% and is expected to result in 5-6% growth in overall traffic volume, the report said.