Adani Gas shares up 2.59% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of Ltd. traded 2.59 per cent up in Thursday’s trade at 10:25AM (IST). Around 5,284 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 3472.7 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 3555.0 and Rs 3472.7, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Adani Total Gas Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 3816.3 and a 52-week low of Rs 1345.0.

Total market cap of the Adani Total Gas Ltd. stood at Rs 389008.33 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1051.46 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 2.86 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1022.2 crore and up 109.22 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 502.56 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 138.37 crore, down 2.95 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 0.03 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 17.55 per cent and the promoters 74.8 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 770.02 and a price-to-book ratio of 97.81. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. belongs to the Gas Distribution industry.