Adani Enterprises weighs $1.8 bn fundraise

To raise funds for its ambitious expansion plan, billionaire Gautam Adani‘s flagship Adani Enterprises is planning to come out with a further public offering or preferential allotment issue, including a QIP.

The company on Tuesday informed stock exchanges that a board meeting would be held on this Friday, November 25, in Ahmedabad to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds.

The fund raising could be done by way of further public offering, preferential allotment (including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode) and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, it said.

According to reports, the share issue could be worth at least $1.8 billion and launched in 2023.

The company was earlier said to be in talks with at least half a dozen sovereign and global pension funds and energy majors, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), a BNP Paribas arm and TotalEnergies SE, to raise up to $2 billion in equity sales.

The proposed fundraising is part of the Adani Group’s broader plan to make a ‘sustainable’ energy major while decarbonising transportation and industrial sectors and help achieve India’s green objectives.

The conglomerate has laid out a mega investment plan of up to $70 billion in the next 10 years to build and acquire renewable assets. About a fifth of the proposed outlay would be financed through internal accruals while the rest could be through a combination of different routes including foreign direct investments, loans and bonds.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, which have rallied around 135% so far in the calendar year 2022, ended 0.86% higher today at Rs 4,035.60.