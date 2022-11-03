Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: PAT more than doubles to Rs 461 crore, revenue nearly triples

Limited (AEL), the flagship company of Adani Group, posted an over two-fold increase in its net profit for the July-September quarter of this fiscal, the company said Thursday.

Net profit for the company came in at Rs 461 crore against Rs 212 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Revenue for the company nearly tripled to Rs 38,175 crore, against Rs 13,218 crore in the year-ago period. The increase was on account of strong performance by integrated resource management and airport business, the company said.

Ebitda came in at Rs 1,869 crore against Rs 883 crore recorded in the second quarter of the last fiscal year.

“AEL’s accelerating pace of business incubation and its remarkably consistent success demonstrates the robustness of the Adani Group’s fundamental approach to value creation as we transform sector after sector through digitisation, innovation in technology and a greater emphasis on equitable energy transition,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 16.3 million passengers at 90% of pre-covid level and 2 Lacs MT cargo and Adani Connex made its first data center facility of 17 MW operational at Chennai.



The shares of Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 3,591.91 on the BSE, up 0.37% on Thursday.

