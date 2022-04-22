Adam Lee Sentenced for Receipt of Child Pornography

Fresno Man, Adam Lee Campbell Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

(STL.News) Adam Lee Campbell, 43, of Fresno, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 15 years in prison for receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between Jan. 17, 2019, and Feb. 23, 2021, Campbell received images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct onto a cellphone while on parole. Campbell has a prior conviction for hands-on contact with minors, along with prior state convictions for possession of child pornography and for failing to register as a sex offender.

This case was the product of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant United States Attorney Laura D. Withers prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today