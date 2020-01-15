Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker’s Travel to Lithuania

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker will travel to Lithuania January 16-17.

Ambassador Reeker will attend the Lithuanian MFA’s annual “Snow Meeting” in Trakai, where he will speak on U.S.-Europe relations and participate in other discussions on global challenges. Ambassador Reeker will also hold meetings on the margins of the conference with key government officials from the region and at the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius.

