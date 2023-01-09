Ace investor Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this multibagger specialty chemicals stock

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has raised his stake in specialty chemicals company in the quarter ended December.

The investor held 3.82% or 4,35,350 equity shares in the company in the third quarter,showed BSE data. In the quarter ended September, he held 2.6% or 2,96,322 equity shares.

In accordance with the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 43 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs. 1,875.6 crore, Trendlyne data showed.

In Q3, the investor bought 2.13% stake in .

Yasho Industries is a multibagger stock with a 3-year return at 1,027%, while the stock in the last 1 year has gained just 14%. The stock’s 52-week low and high prices are Rs 1,215.6 and Rs 2,099, respectively.

With a m-cap of Rs 1,798 crore, Yasho Industries is categorised as a smallcap company. It is into the manufacturing of performance chemicals and has been catering to industries as diverse as Rubber & Latex, Food & Flavors, Perfumery, Lubricants and other specialty applications since 1993.

