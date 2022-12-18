ACC shares gain 0.49% as Sensex rises

Shares of the . traded at Rs 2628.5 on BSE at 11:06AM (IST) on Monday, up 0.49 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1900.5 and a high of Rs 2784.95.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 60.33 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 43.51 per share and 2.91 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 2,080 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:06AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 49298.85 crore and is part of the Cement – Pan India industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 18.65 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 5.93 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 2638.65 and Rs 2601.05.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 50.05 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in ACC Ltd. stood at 12.11 per cent and 9.38 per cent, respectively.