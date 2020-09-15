Abingdon, Virginia; Jonathan Neal Sexton Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges | USAO-WDVA

(STL.News) – Jonathan Neal Sexton, a Bristol, Virginia man, who corresponded with and sent lewd pictures to an FBI employee he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced yesterday in federal court to 144 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to a series of charges related to the distribution and possession of child pornography. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division made the announcement.

Sexton, 33, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, between February 2020 and May 2020, Sexton used the chat application KIK to correspond with who he believed to be a 14-year-old female. The 14-year-old was actually an undercover employee of an FBI Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Task Force. During these chats, despite the “teen” being in the “clean area” of the KIK app, Sexton engaged the “teen” in conversations about masturbation, sex toys, sexual intercourse, and other topics. He also sent pictures of sex toys and videos of himself masturbating. He routinely asked the “teen” to send him nude pictures and referenced the time when they could see each other and engage in sexual conduct. On multiple occasions, Sexton sent the “teen” pictures of prepubescent females nude and engaging with prepubescent males in sexual conduct.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, United States Marshal’s Service, and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.

