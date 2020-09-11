AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share.

The cash dividend is payable November 16, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2020.

Since the company’s inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 195 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.