Abbott Declares 394th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

ABBOTT PARK, IL – The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) Friday declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share.

This marks the 394th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable on August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

Links: