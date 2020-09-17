Abbott declares 387th consecutive quarterly dividend

ABBOTT PARK, IL (STL.News) The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 36 cents per share.

This marks the 387th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2020.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 48 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.