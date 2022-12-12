Abans Holdings IPO subscribed only 11% on Day One

New Delhi: The Rs 345.6-crore initial public offering (IPO) of financial services company Abans Holdings was subscribed 11% so far on day one of the bidding process.

The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 256-270 apiece between December 12 and 15, with a lot size of 55 shares. The issue comprises issuance of fresh shares worth Rs 102.6 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 243 crore.

According to the data from BSE, the investors made bids for 14,30,715 equity shares or only 11% compared to the 1,28,00,000 equity shares offered for the subscription by 5 pm on Monday, December 12.

The quota for retail bidders was subscribed only 13% and the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 12%, whereas the allocation for qualified institutional bidders was not even off the mark.

Incorporated in 2009, Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of Abans Group, is engaged in financial services, gold refining, jewellery, commodities trading, agricultural trading and warehousing, software development and real estate.

Majority of the brokerage firms are dicey on the counter considering its rich valuations, high competition, low market shares and lesser known brand.

Considering the FY2022 adjusted EPS of Rs 12.36 on a post issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 21.85x with a market cap of Rs 1,353.9 crore whereas its peers namely Geojit and Choice are trading at P/E of 9.62x and 59.0x, respectively, said Marwadi Financial Services.

“We assign ‘subscribe with caution’ rating to this IPO as it is a global exposure providing innovative financial products company,” it added. “Majority of its NBFC advances are unsecured and not supported by any collateral which keeps us cautious from a long term perspective.”

is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, whereas Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

“We find Abans being one of the beneficiaries of the government reforms,” said the brokerage. “Moreover, despite the shocks in the past such as the pandemic and current geopolitical situation, Abans Holding was able to grow at PAT levels in the last two years.”

The company operates in a highly competitive environment and a crowded space where there is little differentiation in terms of product offerings. On the upper end of the price band, the issue is valued at a P/E of around 20.1x on FY2022 earnings, with an ‘avoid’ rating for the issue.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)