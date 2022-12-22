Abans Holdings disappoints on debut, lists at 1% premium

New Delhi: On expected lines, Abans Holdings disappointed investors on debut as the company got listed at Rs 273 on NSE, a premium of 1% over its issue price of Rs 270 apiece. The financial service player debuted at par on BSE in Friday’s trade.

Ahead of its listing, Abans Holdings was not among the active counters in the grey market. It witnessed negligible premium in the grey market.

The company’s Rs 345.6 crore IPO was sold in the range of Rs 256-270 per share, and received a tepid response from investors, barely sailing through between December 12-15.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.1 times while the one reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retailers was subscribed 1.5 and only 40%, respectively.

Incorporated in 2009, Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of Abans Group, is engaged in financial services, gold refining, jewellery, commodities trading, agricultural trading and warehousing, software development and real estate.

The company operates an RBI-registered NBFC and currently has active businesses across six countries, including UK, Singapore, UAE, China and Mauritius other than India.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)