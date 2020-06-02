A Wheeling man Deante Creel admits to distributing meth

(STL.News) – Deante Creel, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to drug distribution in the Wheeling area, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Creel, also known as “G,” pled guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Creel, age 33, admitted to having methamphetamine in Ohio County in May 2019.

Creel faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250 ,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

