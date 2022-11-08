A tech deal that isn’t drowning in debt?

Here’s a name that low-key fell off during the Zoomy days of the Covid-19-era stock market: Oracle. Larry Ellison’s software company agreed late last year to buy healthcare recordkeeper Cerner for ~$28bn. It isn’t especially common for a debt-financed deal to help a company’s creditworthiness, but as our Lex colleagues observed at the time, healthcare looked like a “safer bet than TikTok.” That call certainly seems prescient today. Oracle’s off just 12 per cent in 2022, easily and unexpectedly outperforming the S&P 500. Though sellside ratings don’t often tell us much about a company’s actual business outlook, they do measure certain attitudes on Wall Street (related to management’s clout, the company’s hype or the simple the likelihood of future deals). FactSet tells us that Oracle has been consistently less popular among sellsiders than Facebook Meta over the past 12 months, a period when Meta’s shares cratered by 71 per cent. Anyway, Oracle’s reputation for aggressive balance-sheet management is moderating now that US interest rates are higher (quelle surprise!), and the company has earned an upgrade from CreditSights analysts. They aren’t bullish on Oracle’s bonds, raising them only to market perform. But they’re no longer worried about rating downgrades or liquidity. That’s because the company this week “finally” released a financial plan, as part of a $7bn bond deal to help pay down debt from the Cerner deal. “We are a lot more comfortable with the credit following its financial policy and bond issuance, at least for the next year while it is in deleveraging mode,” wrote Jordan Chalfin and Joshua Anokye-Boateng. Oracle said it will limit share buybacks to $600mn per quarter until its gross leverage declines to 3.5 times Ebitda. That could also happen a bit quicker than the analysts expected: The company had an estimated $10bn of bridge loan it needed to pay back before the bond sale, and it could pay back the remaining $3bn in cash rather than refinancing. The deal priced pretty well for Oracle, the analysts said, and the stock didn’t sell off either (it was basically in line with the S&P 500). In the era of rising rates, turns out you can turn down the spigot sending cash to shareholders and not be punished.