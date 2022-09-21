A recession is now likely in 2023. Here's what could trigger a sharp downturn in the economy

The economy appears to be on solid footing, with strong job growth.

But warnings signs are mounting.

Economists surveyed by Wolters Kluwer Blue Chip Economic Indicators say there’s a 54% chance of recession next year.

When it’s still sunny and mild, it’s tough to imagine a winter storm brewing in the distance.

But it’s probably coming.

The economy is still on seemingly sturdy footing. Job growth remains solid. Consumer and business spending have held up despite historically high inflation and sharply rising interest rates.