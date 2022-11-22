A Message from MaskEX

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Despite recent unfavourable market conditions, the MaskEX team wishes to thank its users for remaining loyal to the company. MaskEX aims to ensure that all transactions through the MaskEX Website and App are secure and reliable. Additionally, the exchange guarantees the safety of user funds across all markets.

Several years of uninterrupted service have culminated in MaskEX’s staff working toward the common objective of “Your Wallet, Your Way” – helping all MaskEX members achieve financial pleasure. MaskEX is committed to upholding these responsibilities internally and to its customers.

About Proof of Reserves (PoR), SAFU & FUD

Currently, MaskEX’s Auditing and Compliance team is working on the Proof of Reserves (PoR) with Nansen, and MaskEX anticipates listing soon on Nansen.

The seasoned technical team has always been prepared to respond quickly to unanticipated attack scenarios. MaskEX will ensure the security of the Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) and prevent users from experiencing fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

Among MaskEX’s defining characteristics is its speedy response, which has been valued and relied upon by users since its inception.

Accountability for seven client rights

It is the responsibility of all MaskEX staff members, regardless of their rank, to provide these benefits to users.

The team pledges their commitment and puts forth considerable effort to guarantee the security of the assets of the exchange’s users.

MaskEX has adequate capital, a strong capitalization ratio, and no liabilities. Furthermore, there will be no embezzlement or diversion of assets belonging to users.

In parallel, MaskEX expects that trading, through which users will become aware of their products’ quality, transparency, and user-oriented accountability, will also raise awareness of service quality, transparency, and user-oriented accountability.

It is imperative to note that the market’s rough phase will pass. Persistent investors are courageous, understanding and anticipating future sustainable financial trends.

MaskEX comprehends and empathizes with your current concern

Providing transparency and securing assets for millions of investors is MaskEx’s top priority.

MaskEX is committed to remain at the side of its users throughout this challenging phase and assist them in continuing on the path to a financially prosperous future.

MaskEX would like to thank its users again for their loyalty and wishes to continue providing service for a long time. However, those who still need to be members of MaskEX are welcome to join the platform to get a feel of the top-quality products MaskEX provides its users.

To learn more about MaskEx, as well as to become a user, please visit the website.

