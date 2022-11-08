A bike for the new Bond? Aston Martin reveals its AMB 001 Pro motorcycle



TE (T E) Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, on his Brough Superior SS80 with the manufacturer (walking stick) George Brough outside the factoryby Ray Massey for ThisisMoney.co.ukBrough Superior Motorcycles was founded in Nottingham in 1919, by George Brough.The Brough Superior was considered the fastest, best-looking, most expensive brand to be ridden by thrill-seeking record-breakers and ‘gentleman riders’ from the roaring twenties. Its most famous fan was T.E Lawrence – ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ who owned seven.The brand was relaunched in 2013 by respected motor-cycle designer Thierry Henriette who began by relaunching the most famous of George Brough’s motorcycles – the SS100 – favoured by Lawrence of Arabia, and now has three ‘modern luxury classics’.A spokesman said: ‘The new era Brough Superior bikes have kept the DNA of the classics such as the art deco design and improved it beyond the modern standards with exclusive technologies and the finest materials’.After all his death-defying exploits in war, TE Lawrence died six days after a motorcycle accident near his Dorset home in May 1935 when just 46-years-old.He had been pitched over the top of his Brough Superior SS100 and suffered severe head injuries when reportedly manoeuvring to avoid two boys on bicycles ahead.He had named his bike, capable of 100mph speeds. ‘Boa’ or ‘Boanerges’ meaning ‘Son of Thunder’ in Aramaic.He had written earlier of his bike: ‘Boanerges’ first glad roar at being alive again nightly jarred the huts of Cadet College into life.‘Boa and I took the Newark road for the last hour of daylight. He ambles at forty-five and when roaring his utmost, surpasses the hundred. A skittish motor-bike with a touch of blood in it is better than all the riding animals on earth.’In a twist, one of the medics who attended Lawrence, a young doctor called Hugh Cairns who became one of Britain’s first neuro-surgeons and whose research into bike crashes helped pave the way for the use of crash helmets.