8 million laundry, cleaning products recalled by The Laundress over bacteria presence



Roughly 8 million units of The Laundress products are under recall over the possible presence of several illness-causing bacteria. The recall impacts the brand’s lineup of laundry and household cleaners, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Testing of the products identified a number of bacteria that are found in widely in soil and water, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple species of Pseudomonas, the CPSC said. These bacteria can cause serious infections that require medical treatment for people with weakened immune systems and lung conditions, according to the CPSC. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a cut, the CPSC said. What has been recalled in 2022? Your complete database on all recalls, from food to carsAt least 11 consumers reported Pseudomonas infections, and the company was investigating whether they had any connection to its products, according to the CPSC. The products include The Laundress’ Signature Detergent, Fabric Conditioner, Dish Detergent, All-Purpose Cleaning Concentrate, Glass & Mirror Cleaner and others. The Laundress, which makes plant-based eco-friendly cleaners, advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products. According to The Laundress, the recalled product lot codes start with prefixes F, H or T. A product is part of the recall if The lot code begins with F and the last four digits are numbered 9354 or less.The lot code begins with H and the last four digits are numbered 2262 or less.The lot code begins with T and the last four digits are numbered 5264 or less.The products were sold between January 2021 and September 2022.A full list of recalled products and instructions for obtaining a refund is at The Laundress’ recall website.The CPSC said consumers should throw the product away after getting a refund “by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash,” and advised against emptying out the bottle before disposal. Search for recalls:USA TODAY’s recall database