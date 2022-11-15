8 Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear Market – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.The financial markets are inherently cyclical, meaning that vast peaks tend to be followed by deep troughs. This is no different in the crypto market, as although many coins have risen to prominence over the last few years, the past ten months have seen most of these coins lose massive amounts of their value. However, even though crypto is going through a ‘bear market’, there are still opportunities. With that in mind, this article discusses the best crypto to buy during the bear market by highlighting eight coins with positive value potential before presenting an overview of how investors can find high-potential cryptos in today’s challenging market environment.The 8 Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketFinding the cryptos with the most potential during a bear market can be challenging, as many (if not all) will have experienced significant value decreases. However, it’s also important to note that this can provide a limited-time opportunity to invest in these cryptos at a discount before any rebound occurs. With that in mind, presented below is a list of the best crypto to buy during this dip, all of which have exceptional potential for the year ahead: Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – The Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketRobotEra (TARO) – Revolutionary Metaverse Project with Ongoing Presale PhaseIMPT (IMPT) – Eco-Friendly Crypto for Bear Market InvestorsCalvaria (RIA) – Best Crypto to Buy During This Dip in the Blockchain-Gaming NicheTamadoge (TAMA) – New Meme Coin Project Trading at a DiscountBinance Coin (BNB) – Volatile Utility Token with Long-Term PotentialEthereum (ETH) – Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear Market in the Blockchain SectorPolygon (MATIC) – Useful Token with Rebound Potential During the Cryptocurrency Bear MarketCheck Out the Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketReviewing the Best Cryptos to Invest in During the Bear MarketNow let’s take a more in-depth look at the best crypto to invest in during the bear market, diving into the use cases, roadmaps, and price potential of the projects listed above: 1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – The Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketThe ongoing cryptocurrency bear market has undoubtedly affected investors’ ‘trust’ in crypto-assets. However, new and exciting projects are emerging that look to restore this trust and add value in unique ways. One of these projects is Dash 2 Trade – a world-class crypto analytics platform hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.Dash 2 Trade is being developed by the highly-experienced team behind the Learn 2 Trade education platform, which boasts over 70,000 registered users. The team has identified a clear requirement for an ‘all-in-one’ analytics platform that provides the tools, data, and services traders need to succeed in the crypto market.By understanding this need, Dash 2 Trade’s team has created a comprehensive analytics ecosystem that traders cannot find elsewhere in the market. As per the project’s whitepaper, Dash 2 Trade will offer the following:Regular trading signalsCustom-built presale scoring dashboardExclusive Discord server for membersTrading competitionsOn-chain analysis toolsEasy-to-use strategy builderBacktesting serviceThe exciting thing about Dash 2 Trade is that it offers something for everyone. Whether someone is a complete beginner or has been in the crypto market for years, Dash 2 Trade’s services can provide insight to improve trading performance. Moreover, Dash 2 Trade will focus on community-building, enabling traders to network and share ideas through Discord.At the heart of the Dash 2 Trade platform are D2T tokens – which look to be one of the top cryptos to watch this year. Users must own D2T tokens to access the ‘Starter’ and ‘Premium’ tiers, which have the most valuable features. However, there will also be a free tier containing essential services, acting as a ‘trial’ for the paid tiers.Although the crypto market bear market rages on, Dash 2 Trade’s team is offering an exclusive opportunity for investors to buy Dash 2 Trade tokens at a discount through the presale phase. This nine-stage presale will see tokens increase in price linearly, although investors can currently acquire D2T for just 0.0513 USDT.For more information about this awesome project, watch this informative video by the popular YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury: At the time of writing, over $6.2m has been raised for the project – highlighting the buzz generated by the investment community. Those interested in Dash 2 Trade can learn more by joining the official Telegram channel.Buy D2T Tokens2. RobotEra (TARO) – Revolutionary Metaverse Project with Ongoing Presale PhaseAnother of the most exciting coins to buy during the bear market is RobotEra. RobotEra is the latest project within the exciting metaverse niche and looks to build on the incredible success of platforms like The Sandbox and Decentraland. However, RobotEra will also incorporate play-to-earn (P2E) and player-vs-player (PvP) elements to enhance the gameplay.According to RobotEra’s whitepaper, players will participate in a rich virtual world in which they will own ‘Robots’. These Robots act as the player’s in-world avatar and are structured as NFTs. Each Robot is part of a specific faction, meaning different Robots have different strengths and attributes.There will also be seven continents within RobotEra’s world, each containing plots of virtual land that players can purchase. Players can then scour their land for valuable resources, which they can use to create ‘Robot Companions’. Moreover, players can also use these resources to build structures using the ‘RobotEra Editor’, allowing a great deal of creative expression. RobotEra looks set to be one of the best metaverse NFT projects since most in-game items are structured as NFTs. Players can buy, sell, trade, and speculate on these items on RobotEra’s marketplace using TARO – the ecosystem’s native ERC-20 token.Aside from exploring the world and interacting with others, players can earn TARO through staking, mining, land management, and in-world events. RobotEra will also be structured as a DAO, meaning token holders will have the final say regarding governance. Market participants can buy RobotEra tokens (TARO) through the project’s presale phase, which has already raised nearly $100,000 in less than a week. Tokens are priced at just 0.020 USDT at the time of writing, although they will increase in price in the later stages of the presale. Interested parties can keep track of RobotEra’s development by joining the official Telegram channel.Presale StageQuantity of TokensPrice of TAROStage Hardcap1st90M$0.020$1.8M2nd90M$0.025$2.25M3rd90M$0.032$2.88MBuy RobotEra (TARO) Tokens3. IMPT (IMPT) – Eco-Friendly Crypto for Bear Market InvestorsThose wondering what crypto to buy during the bear market may also wish to consider IMPT. IMPT has emerged as one of the year’s most exciting projects, mainly due to its unique approach to sustainability. This approach revolves around carbon credit trading, a popular way for individuals and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. IMPT aims to become the most sustainable cryptocurrency by structuring these carbon credits as NFTs. This removes the ‘double count’ problem within the traditional carbon credits market and ensures holders have ‘true ownership’. Holders can even retire their credits to remove CO2 from the atmosphere – and receive a unique artwork NFT as a reward.As per IMPT’s whitepaper, the platform’s users will be able to buy and sell these carbon credits using IMPT Tokens. These ERC-20 tokens are IMPT’s transactional currency and can be earned by shopping with one (or more) of the platform’s affiliate brands.At the time of writing, IMPT has partnered with an array of household names, meaning that whenever a user shops with them, they’ll earn IMPT Tokens. Some of these brands include Lego, GameStop, Booking.com, and Macy’s – although more are being added each week.IMPT is even hosting a $100,000 crypto giveaway, requiring entrants to hold just $100 worth of IMPT Tokens at the time of the draw. However, entrants can gain additional entries by completing simple tasks like following IMPT on Twitter and joining the IMPT Telegram channel.Like the two projects listed above, IMPT is in its presale phase, meaning investors can buy IMPT Tokens at a discount. Tokens are priced at just $0.023, although they will rise to $0.028 once the current allocation is sold out. With over $12.7m in funding already raised, IMPT could be the best crypto to buy during this dip.Buy IMPT Tokens4. Calvaria (RIA) – Best Crypto to Buy During This Dip in the Blockchain-Gaming NicheThose looking for the best crypto to buy during the bear market may also wish to consider Calvaria. Calvaria is a one-of-a-kind NFT gaming project that combines trading card gameplay, PvP mechanics, and in-world monetization opportunities.Calvaria’s gameplay revolves around building a deck of cards and battling other players. The exciting thing is that each card is structured as an NFT, ensuring its attributes cannot be tampered with. In addition, this means cards can be easily traded on Calvaria’s marketplace – with values dictated by supply and demand forces.Calvaria’s whitepaper notes that players can compete in tournaments and create strategies to defeat others, enabling them to earn ‘eRIA’ tokens. The ecosystem will offer a single-player campaign alongside the PvP mode, allowing users to learn about Calvaria’s lore and fully understand the gameplay mechanics.Although players must purchase an NFT deck to access the whole game, Calvaria’s team has also opted to create a free-to-play mobile app version. By taking this approach, the team aims to allow anyone to get involved in the Calvaria universe while offering an easy transition to the paid version if the player wishes.As mentioned above, eRIA is Calvaria’s rewards currency, although the world will have a second token called ‘RIA’. RIA will be used for governance and maintaining economic stability within Calvaria’s world, with a total supply of one billion tokens. In the future, RIA holders will also be able to stake their tokens to earn passive income.Investors can now buy Calvaria crypto through the ongoing presale phase, with an investment of 1 USDT netting 40 RIA tokens. Calvaria is also taking a ‘staged’ approach, meaning the token price will increase as the presale continues, incentivizing investors to get involved as early as possible. Finally, interested investors can keep track of Calvaria’s growth by joining the Telegram channel.Buy RIA Tokens5. Tamadoge (TAMA) – New Meme Coin Project Trading at a DiscountTamadoge is the ideal crypto to invest in during the Black Friday crypto bear market since this token has amassed a cult following over the past few months. For those unaware, Tamadoge sold out its presale phase in record time and raised a staggering $19m worth of USDT.Since concluding its presale, Tamadoge has gone from strength to strength and is now listed on major exchanges like MEXC, OKX, LBank, Gate.io, and Uniswap. Although the price of TAMA has been affected by the ‘crypto winter’, tokens have soared by 61% in recent weeks, hinting that another bull run could be on the cards.Tamadoge has also emerged as one of the top utility NFT projects, with investors able to buy the project’s NFTs on OpenSea. The Tamadoge collection contains 21,100 NFTs, each with its own rarity level, and will allow holders to access the upcoming ‘Tamaverse’. NFT holders will even receive a ‘Tamadoge Puppy’ airdrop once the Tamaverse is launched, along with access to the project’s new arcade games. Buy TAMA on CEX
Buy TAMA on DEX6. Binance Coin (BNB) – Volatile Utility Token with Long-Term PotentialBinance Coin (BNB) has emerged as one of the top coins to buy during the bear market following the sudden collapse of the FTX exchange. Although it’s currently one of the most volatile cryptos, BNB has exceptional potential due to Binance’s newfound domination of the cryptocurrency market.The crypto market bear market contributed to FTX’s collapse, meaning Binance is now the ‘go-to’ for most investors. According to CoinMarketCap, Binance regularly handles over $15bn in daily trading volume. Since BNB is used to pay trading fees, there’s a high likelihood that token demand will continue to increase.Moreover, since BNB is tied to the Binance exchange, the token has become a popular way for investors to gain exposure to Binance’s growth. BNB holders can even deposit their tokens in the ‘BNB Vault’ to generate a yield – adding another valuable long-term use case for investors.Buy BNB on eToroYour capital is at risk. Crypto asset investments are highly volatile and speculative.7. Ethereum (ETH) – Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear Market in the Blockchain SectorEthereum needs no introduction, as this cryptocurrency remains the second-largest in the world behind Bitcoin. Although it’s not necessarily the fastest-growing cryptocurrency, Ethereum is a project with exceptional long-term potential due to its relation to the NFT and DeFi sectors.Moreover, there’s a case to be made that ETH tokens are trading at a discount during the Black Friday crypto bear market. At the time of writing, ETH is valued at $1,274, which is around 74% lower than November 2021’s all-time highs.Looking ahead, Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol could play a vital role in the blockchain regaining its stature. Ethereum now requires over 99% less energy than before, making it one of the most eco-friendly crypto projects on our list.Buy ETH on eToroYour capital is at risk. Crypto asset investments are highly volatile and speculative.8. Polygon (MATIC) – Useful Token with Rebound Potential During the Cryptocurrency Bear MarketRounding off our discussion of the best crypto to buy during this dip is Polygon. Polygon is a Layer-2 blockchain designed to work alongside the Ethereum network, making it faster and cheaper for developers.Due to Polygon’s critical use case, the project has been able to partner with an array of leading brands. These brands include Meta Platforms, Starbucks, and JPMorgan Chase – with the former two choosing Polygon to power their ventures into the NFT space.Although many believe Polygon may not be required in the future, as Ethereum is expected to continue improving its scalability, this has yet to prove to be the case. MATIC, the network’s native token, has surged by over 180% since mid-2022 – highlighting that Polygon still has exceptional backing.Buy MATIC on eToroYour capital is at risk. Crypto asset investments are highly volatile and speculative.Are We in a Bear Market Now?Now that we’ve discussed the best crypto to invest in during the bear market, let’s look closely at the market forces themselves. It’s important to note that there’s no clear definition of what a crypto bear market actually is – although some analysts define it as a 20% (or more) decrease in the market’s value over at least two months.So are we in a bear market now? According to CoinMarketCap, the crypto market currently has a market cap of $837bn. At the beginning of the year, the market was valued at $2.1trn. Thus, at the time of writing, the cryptocurrency market has lost around 60% of its value over the past eleven months.Data gathered from CoinMarketCap.comJudging by this value decrease, many believe it’s safe to say that a bear market is ongoing. Another telltale sign is that most (if not all) coins have experienced substantial price falls. For example, Bitcoin’s price is down by 64% for the year, whilst Ethereum’s value has fallen by 66%.Considering these are the two largest coins in the crypto market, it’s clear that sentiment is negative on the whole. Finally, other financial markets, such as the equities and commodities markets, are also experiencing similar downturns – highlighting the far-reaching nature of the bearish momentum.What Causes a Crypto Bear Market?Before deciding what crypto to buy during the bear market, it’s essential to understand the forces that cause the bearish momentum. There can be many factors that contribute to a pricing downturn, which include: Geopolitical crises (e.g. the war in Ukraine)Rising interest ratesA slowdown in economic growthSudden adverse events (e.g. the collapse of FTX)Public health issues (e.g. the COVID-19 pandemic) Unfortunately for crypto investors, all of the above factors have combined to create the perfect environment for a bear market to take hold. When these factors are present, it creates a ‘risk-off’ atmosphere for investors, leading them to shy away from risky asset classes like crypto.It may also prompt investors to liquidate their crypto holdings, which causes downward price pressure. However, even amid all the negativity, there are still some cryptos to buy during the crash that offer a ray of light for these investors. When Will the Bear Market End?According to Forbes, the average equity bear market lasts 289 days. Although this can’t be directly related to the cryptocurrency market, it highlights that these downturns aren’t fleeting – they can last for months, if not years.Previous crypto bear markets, such as the ones in 2012 and 2016, have lasted for up to 300 days. There was also a bear market during the COVID-19 crash, although prices rebounded extremely fast in this instance. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case with current market conditions.Moreover, a recent article from Bloomberg pointed out that the stock and crypto markets are becoming increasingly correlated. Due to this, there’s scope for the crypto bear market to end around the same time as the equity bear market. Although there’s no telling when this might be, this fact gives investors something to look out for. Should You Invest During a Bear Market?Finding the next cryptocurrency to explode can be tricky – especially in a bear market. Furthermore, many investors avoid buying new coins entirely due to the overwhelming volatility. But is it still possible to invest during a bear market?Put simply – yes. It goes without saying that investing during a bear market is much more challenging than during favorable market conditions since coin prices can fluctuate seemingly at random. Moreover, volume can also be lowered since more people are choosing to place their money in ‘safe haven’ assets like gold, which can mean bid/ask spreads are wider.Regardless, bear markets allow those with a higher risk tolerance to invest in crypto-assets at a discounted price. Many of the coins that have experienced value decreases haven’t had any negative news emanating directly from them. This is important, as it highlights their depreciation is more to do with the economic conditions than the project itself. For this reason, investing in a bear market can be a limited-time opportunity to obtain coins and tokens at a low price. Although there’s no guarantee these assets will recover to their previous highs, those that do will provide incredible returns to risk-seeking investors.How to Find Cryptos to Buy in the Bear MarketThose who do decide to invest during a bear market must know what to look for. Bearing that in mind, detailed below are three ways investors can identify cryptos during a downturn:Use Technical Analysis to Identify SupportA popular approach for finding the best long-term crypto projects is to employ technical analysis. This involves analyzing an asset’s historical price movements to try and identify where the price could go in the future.A common tactic is determining a coin or token’s ‘support level’, a specific price point that has historically propped the price up. When an asset has a support level, it indicates a lot of buying pressure around that price point – making it a high-probability rebound area.Be Aware of Trending Cryptos on Social MediaMany of the best cryptos to buy on Reddit are ideal for bear markets since they have the most extensive community backing. Although this may not mean they can provide market-beating returns, these cryptos can often withstand adverse conditions more effectively.Look for Projects with a Unique Selling Point (USP)Finally, traders and investors should also seek out cryptos that offer use cases they cannot find elsewhere. Since these cryptos are ‘unique’, they’ll likely have a core group of users that continue to require them, regardless of market conditions.A prime example of this is the crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade. Since Dash 2 Trade combines an array of useful tools and indicators, it creates an ‘all-in-one’ ecosystem that isn’t offered by other similar projects.Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear Market – ConclusionTo conclude, this article has taken an in-depth look at the best crypto to buy during this dip by highlighting eight projects with exceptional long-term potential. Leading the way in this regard is Dash 2 Trade. This groundbreaking crypto analytics platform offers an abundance of tools and services to streamline the trading process for investors – ensuring it has a valuable use case for the long term. Investors can buy Dash 2 Trade (D2T) tokens through the project’s presale phase, with tokens currently priced at just 0.0513 USDT. However, since a limited number of tokens are available at this low price, investors are incentivized to get involved early to obtain the best entry point. Buy D2T Tokens NowFAQsCan you make money in a crypto bear market?Yes – although a crypto bear market is dominated by downward momentum, this can often mean that high-potential cryptocurrencies are trading at a discount.How do you spot a crypto bear market?There is no clear definition of a bear market, although some analysts state that it occurs when the overall market has a value decline of over 20% within two or more months.How long is a crypto bear market?There is no set timeframe for a crypto bear market to last, with previous down markets lasting between two to four years. However, today’s market is very different from previous markets, so there’s no telling how long this downtrend will go on.Are we still in a bear market?Most crypto analysts believe that the bear market is still ongoing since there hasn’t been any sustained upwards momentum recently. Once the majority of coins begin rebounding, that will signify that the bear market may have ended.
8 Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear Market – Cryptonews
Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.The financial markets are inherently cyclical, meaning that vast peaks tend to be followed by deep troughs. This is no different in the crypto market, as although many coins have risen to prominence over the last few years, the past ten months have seen most of these coins lose massive amounts of their value. However, even though crypto is going through a ‘bear market’, there are still opportunities. With that in mind, this article discusses the best crypto to buy during the bear market by highlighting eight coins with positive value potential before presenting an overview of how investors can find high-potential cryptos in today’s challenging market environment.The 8 Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketFinding the cryptos with the most potential during a bear market can be challenging, as many (if not all) will have experienced significant value decreases. However, it’s also important to note that this can provide a limited-time opportunity to invest in these cryptos at a discount before any rebound occurs. With that in mind, presented below is a list of the best crypto to buy during this dip, all of which have exceptional potential for the year ahead: Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – The Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketRobotEra (TARO) – Revolutionary Metaverse Project with Ongoing Presale PhaseIMPT (IMPT) – Eco-Friendly Crypto for Bear Market InvestorsCalvaria (RIA) – Best Crypto to Buy During This Dip in the Blockchain-Gaming NicheTamadoge (TAMA) – New Meme Coin Project Trading at a DiscountBinance Coin (BNB) – Volatile Utility Token with Long-Term PotentialEthereum (ETH) – Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear Market in the Blockchain SectorPolygon (MATIC) – Useful Token with Rebound Potential During the Cryptocurrency Bear MarketCheck Out the Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketReviewing the Best Cryptos to Invest in During the Bear MarketNow let’s take a more in-depth look at the best crypto to invest in during the bear market, diving into the use cases, roadmaps, and price potential of the projects listed above: 1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – The Best Crypto to Buy During the Bear MarketThe ongoing cryptocurrency bear market has undoubtedly affected investors’ ‘trust’ in crypto-assets. However, new and exciting projects are emerging that look to restore this trust and add value in unique ways. One of these projects is Dash 2 Trade – a world-class crypto analytics platform hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.Dash 2 Trade is being developed by the highly-experienced team behind the Learn 2 Trade education platform, which boasts over 70,000 registered users. The team has identified a clear requirement for an ‘all-in-one’ analytics platform that provides the tools, data, and services traders need to succeed in the crypto market.By understanding this need, Dash 2 Trade’s team has created a comprehensive analytics ecosystem that traders cannot find elsewhere in the market. As per the project’s whitepaper, Dash 2 Trade will offer the following:Regular trading signalsCustom-built presale scoring dashboardExclusive Discord server for membersTrading competitionsOn-chain analysis toolsEasy-to-use strategy builderBacktesting serviceThe exciting thing about Dash 2 Trade is that it offers something for everyone. Whether someone is a complete beginner or has been in the crypto market for years, Dash 2 Trade’s services can provide insight to improve trading performance. Moreover, Dash 2 Trade will focus on community-building, enabling traders to network and share ideas through Discord.At the heart of the Dash 2 Trade platform are D2T tokens – which look to be one of the top cryptos to watch this year. Users must own D2T tokens to access the ‘Starter’ and ‘Premium’ tiers, which have the most valuable features. However, there will also be a free tier containing essential services, acting as a ‘trial’ for the paid tiers.Although the crypto market bear market rages on, Dash 2 Trade’s team is offering an exclusive opportunity for investors to buy Dash 2 Trade tokens at a discount through the presale phase. This nine-stage presale will see tokens increase in price linearly, although investors can currently acquire D2T for just 0.0513 USDT.For more information about this awesome project, watch this informative video by the popular YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury: At the time of writing, over $6.2m has been raised for the project – highlighting the buzz generated by the investment community. Those interested in Dash 2 Trade can learn more by joining the official Telegram channel.Buy D2T Tokens2. RobotEra (TARO) – Revolutionary Metaverse Project with Ongoing Presale PhaseAnother of the most exciting coins to buy during the bear market is RobotEra. RobotEra is the latest project within the exciting metaverse niche and looks to build on the incredible success of platforms like The Sandbox and Decentraland. However, RobotEra will also incorporate play-to-earn (P2E) and player-vs-player (PvP) elements to enhance the gameplay.According to RobotEra’s whitepaper, players will participate in a rich virtual world in which they will own ‘Robots’. These Robots act as the player’s in-world avatar and are structured as NFTs. Each Robot is part of a specific faction, meaning different Robots have different strengths and attributes.There will also be seven continents within RobotEra’s world, each containing plots of virtual land that players can purchase. Players can then scour their land for valuable resources, which they can use to create ‘Robot Companions’. Moreover, players can also use these resources to build structures using the ‘RobotEra Editor’, allowing a great deal of creative expression. RobotEra looks set to be one of the best metaverse NFT projects since most in-game items are structured as NFTs. Players can buy, sell, trade, and speculate on these items on RobotEra’s marketplace using TARO – the ecosystem’s native ERC-20 token.Aside from exploring the world and interacting with others, players can earn TARO through staking, mining, land management, and in-world events. RobotEra will also be structured as a DAO, meaning token holders will have the final say regarding governance. Market participants can buy RobotEra tokens (TARO) through the project’s presale phase, which has already raised nearly $100,000 in less than a week. Tokens are priced at just 0.020 USDT at the time of writing, although they will increase in price in the later stages of the presale. Interested parties can keep track of RobotEra’s development by joining the official Telegram channel.Presale StageQuantity of TokensPrice of TAROStage Hardcap1st90M$0.020$1.8M2nd90M$0.025$2.25M3rd90M$0.032$2.88MBuy RobotEra (TARO) Tokens3. IMPT (IMPT) – Eco-Friendly Crypto for Bear Market InvestorsThose wondering what crypto to buy during the bear market may also wish to consider IMPT. IMPT has emerged as one of the year’s most exciting projects, mainly due to its unique approach to sustainability. This approach revolves around carbon credit trading, a popular way for individuals and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. IMPT aims to become the most sustainable cryptocurrency by structuring these carbon credits as NFTs. This removes the ‘double count’ problem within the traditional carbon credits market and ensures holders have ‘true ownership’. Holders can even retire their credits to remove CO2 from the atmosphere – and receive a unique artwork NFT as a reward.As per IMPT’s whitepaper, the platform’s users will be able to buy and sell these carbon credits using IMPT Tokens. These ERC-20 tokens are IMPT’s transactional currency and can be earned by shopping with one (or more) of the platform’s affiliate brands.At the time of writing, IMPT has partnered with an array of household names, meaning that whenever a user shops with them, they’ll earn IMPT Tokens. Some of these brands include Lego, GameStop, Booking.com, and Macy’s – although more are being added each week.IMPT is even hosting a $100,000 crypto giveaway, requiring entrants to hold just $100 worth of IMPT Tokens at the time of the draw. However, entrants can gain additional entries by completing simple tasks like following IMPT on Twitter and joining the IMPT Telegram channel.Like the two projects listed above, IMPT is in its presale phase, meaning investors can buy IMPT Tokens at a discount. Tokens are priced at just $0.023, although they will rise to $0.028 once the current allocation is sold out. With over $12.7m in funding already raised, IMPT could be the best crypto to buy during this dip.Buy IMPT Tokens4. Calvaria (RIA) – Best Crypto to Buy During This Dip in the Blockchain-Gaming NicheThose looking for the best crypto to buy during the bear market may also wish to consider Calvaria. Calvaria is a one-of-a-kind NFT gaming project that combines trading card gameplay, PvP mechanics, and in-world monetization opportunities.Calvaria’s gameplay revolves around building a deck of cards and battling other players. The exciting thing is that each card is structured as an NFT, ensuring its attributes cannot be tampered with. In addition, this means cards can be easily traded on Calvaria’s marketplace – with values dictated by supply and demand forces.Calvaria’s whitepaper notes that players can compete in tournaments and create strategies to defeat others, enabling them to earn ‘eRIA’ tokens. The ecosystem will offer a single-player campaign alongside the PvP mode, allowing users to learn about Calvaria’s lore and fully understand the gameplay mechanics.Although players must purchase an NFT deck to access the whole game, Calvaria’s team has also opted to create a free-to-play mobile app version. By taking this approach, the team aims to allow anyone to get involved in the Calvaria universe while offering an easy transition to the paid version if the player wishes.As mentioned above, eRIA is Calvaria’s rewards currency, although the world will have a second token called ‘RIA’. RIA will be used for governance and maintaining economic stability within Calvaria’s world, with a total supply of one billion tokens. In the future, RIA holders will also be able to stake their tokens to earn passive income.Investors can now buy Calvaria crypto through the ongoing presale phase, with an investment of 1 USDT netting 40 RIA tokens. Calvaria is also taking a ‘staged’ approach, meaning the token price will increase as the presale continues, incentivizing investors to get involved as early as possible. Finally, interested investors can keep track of Calvaria’s growth by joining the Telegram channel.Buy RIA Tokens5. Tamadoge (TAMA) – New Meme Coin Project Trading at a DiscountTamadoge is the ideal crypto to invest in during the Black Friday crypto bear market since this token has amassed a cult following over the past few months. For those unaware, Tamadoge sold out its presale phase in record time and raised a staggering $19m worth of USDT.Since concluding its presale, Tamadoge has gone from strength to strength and is now listed on major exchanges like MEXC, OKX, LBank, Gate.io, and Uniswap. Although the price of TAMA has been affected by the ‘crypto winter’, tokens have soared by 61% in recent weeks, hinting that another bull run could be on the cards.Tamadoge has also emerged as one of the top utility NFT projects, with investors able to buy the project’s NFTs on OpenSea. The Tamadoge collection contains 21,100 NFTs, each with its own rarity level, and will allow holders to access the upcoming ‘Tamaverse’. NFT holders will even receive a ‘Tamadoge Puppy’ airdrop once the Tamaverse is launched, along with access to the project’s new arcade games. Buy TAMA on CEX