7-Eleven Store in California to Pay Employees $32,350 After US Department of Labor Investigation Finds Overtime Violations

SAN JOSE, CA (STL.News) After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), a 7-Eleven store in Concord, California will pay $42,350 in back wages and liquidated damages to 10 employees for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) overtime requirements.

WHD investigators found Sanjha Enterprises Inc, the owner of the 7-Eleven franchise, failed to pay employees overtime at time-and-one-half their regular rates of pay when they worked beyond 40 hours in a workweek, as the law requires. Instead, the employer continued to pay the employees their straight-time rates for the overtime hours in cash. The employer also violated FLSA recordkeeping requirements by failing to keep accurate payroll records.

“Employers must pay employees for all the time that they work, including overtime,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Susana Blanco in San Jose, California. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to making sure workers receive the wages they have earned and that employers compete on a level playing field. Other employers should use the results of this investigation as an opportunity to examine their own pay practices to ensure they comply with the law.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE