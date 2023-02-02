7 Best Place To Live In Netherlands in 2023

Netherlands (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – The Netherlands is one of the best choice for ex-pats and travelers. The country has friendly people and also have high English fluency. Some cities are more urbanized as compared to other cities in the Netherlands. All the cities in the Netherlands have different lifestyles to offer. If you are going to the Netherlands soon then this post will be beneficial for you.

Best Places To Live In the Netherlands

If you are moving or traveling to the Netherlands soon then here are our top places to live in the Netherlands.

1. Amsterdam

Amsterdam is one of the biggest cities in the Netherlands. It has a rich cultural mixing pot and has over 180 nationalities. This city is one of the best places to live in Europe. It is a quintessential Dutch city, that has picturesque canals. You can also spot big and tall buildings that have famous facades. It is a lively city and you will see people biking all over the city.

There are plenty of things that you can do in Amsterdam. There are a lot of pretty parks, coffee shops, and cafés all over the city. The city has a rich culture and has museums right at your doorstep. There is also a legendary nightlife scene that will keep you entertained all the time.

Several cultural festivals are held in the city throughout the year. It is a trendy city to live in. The housing prices in Amsterdam are the highest in the Netherlands so make sure to keep away some cash for good accommodation.

2. The Hague

The Hague is the political capital and the best city to celebrate Koningsdag. The city is a blend of the metropolis and urban nature. This city is home to embassies and international organizations. This is why the international community is thriving in the city. The long beaches of Scheveningen are nearby and are one of the most popular spots for beach lovers.

3. Utrecht

Utrecht is a fascinating medieval city. It looks like the city has come out of a fairy tale. The city is made up of gorgeous old houses and bridges. If you are looking for a historical city, then Utrecht is the perfect place for you. It is often called the “Little Amsterdam” and is bustling all the time. The city has a university and vibrant student culture and there is a strong restaurant scene in the city as well.

4. Rotterdam

Rotterdam has a modern feel and is known for its clean-cut architecture. It is the second-largest city in the country and has a massive seaport. The city attracts a multitude of workers from different parts of the world. The trendy food scene will allow you to try different food items.

There are plentiful parks and green spaces that will keep you feeling fresh all the time. It can be hard to find accommodation in the city center, as the availability is low and rent is high. Rotterdam Noord is one of the best neighborhoods for families and professionals looking for a quiet lifestyle.

5. Eindhoven

Eindhoven is the modern center of the Netherlands. This city is the greenest of the major Dutch cities. Almost one-third of the public spaces in the city are devoted to parks. It is home to the longest café and bar street.

The Stratumseind, Eindhoven is one of the best places for people who love to enjoy a pint or two. If you’re a digital nomad, then there is a nearby airport near the city. This is a massive convenience for all those who love to travel. Eindhoven Airport offers low-cost airlines and makes travel easy and affordable.

6. Haarlem

Haarlem is one of the oldest cities in the Netherlands. It dates back to 1245 and is a compact city with country village charm. There are several weekly markets and cobbled streets that are situated along the river Spaarne.

It is combined with two urban forests which makes the charming destination alive. It is a tranquil place that is suitable for families. This city has become increasingly popular with ex-pats because of its location in the Amsterdam metropolitan area.

Read More: 7 Best Place To Live In Latvia (2023)

7. Groningen

Groningen is one of the oldest cities in the northern Netherlands. It is a colorful gem and has a huge student population. The accommodation in the location is available at an affordable price. This city has a thriving calendar of cultural events throughout the year. The city has a healthy student nightlife scene and is a less English-friendly city. It is 2.5 hours away from Amsterdam by train and connects to other cities easily.