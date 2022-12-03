7 Best crypto exchanges in the United States – Cryptopolitan

The cryptocurrency market is one of the most popular in the world, particularly among Generation Z. Crypto exchanges have been the talk of the crypto community for several months. The failure of multiple crypto exchanges and crypto lending companies over the past several months has left investors unsure of whom to trust.

DeFi‘s market expansion has been spectacular, with only a decade separating the rise of Bitcoin and the altcoins. Investing in cryptocurrencies comes with a number of pitfalls. The greatest of these is the sector’s volatility, as prices are determined only by sentiment and not by the underlying asset’s value. Whom can you trust to manage your funds amidst the crypto market’s many risks?

Crypto exchanges in the U.S

There are currently countless crypto exchanges functioning on the market. This study outlines and recommends just the finest crypto exchanges operating in the United States. As with any other sort of trade, you should do your own research (DYOR) to be sure.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

The American exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company was founded in 2012 and provides numerous products and services. Coinbase is ideal for crypto newcomers who seek a simple purchasing and selling experience without the hassle of external wallets and decentralized exchanges. Coinbase tops the list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges.

Source: Coinbase

Customers of Coinbase Global can use a wallet, an NFT marketplace, an asset trading platform, a smartphone application, and an API enabling retailers to accept cryptocurrency payments. ARK Investment Management, led by Catherine D. Wood, is the largest investor in Coinbase, with 7.7 million shares worth $497 million.

Kraken

Kraken is an American bank and crypto exchange. The company was founded in 2011, and it is one of the world’s most valuable crypto exchanges. Kraken’s main office is located in San Francisco, California.

Source: Kraken

Kraken’s cryptocurrency exchange supports close to two hundred countries, has more than nine million customers, and facilitates a quarterly trading volume of more than $200 billion. Kraken is a wonderful option for novice and experienced investors and traders in cryptocurrencies seeking minimal trading costs and access to a large variety of coins.

Bitmart

Bitmart, headquartered in the Cayman Islands, provides digital assets and investment services. It provides services to over nine million consumers in over 190 countries. Bitmart is one of the world’s major crypto exchanges in terms of cryptocurrency support.

BitMart provides items for staking and savings. Bitmart offers a straightforward buy/sell crypto function that allows newcomers to purchase Bitcoin and other digital currencies using a variety of payment ways with a few clicks.

The exchange also offers spot and futures trading for currencies. In addition, Bitmart asserts that its users are protected by an advanced system that combines hot and cold wallets with multi-signature technologies.

Bitget

Bitget is a Seychelles-registered private financial services company. The company was founded in 2018. The Bitget exchange supports USDC derivative margin and allows customers to trade without token conversion. Moreover, Bitget enables both spot trading and futures trading.

In November 2022, the company partnered with soccer legend Lionel Messi for a marketing campaign. In terms of security, Bitget asserts that it distinguishes between hot and cold wallets and has gotten high marks from multiple companies. Bitget has a $300 million reserve to safeguard its assets and operations against cybercriminals.

Blockchain.com Exchange

Blockchain.com is a British cryptocurrency company that was founded in 2011 and provides a range of services. The company is based in York, United Kingdom. The Blockchain.com Exchange offers more than ninety trading pairings, including BTC and cryptocurrencies.

In addition to a wallet and an explorer, Blockchain.com also provides financial products for institutional investors. The explorer platform lets users view transaction details if they have the transaction’s hash code. Additionally, Blockchain.com allows institutional investors to lend, borrow, and trade cryptocurrencies.

Binance.US

Binance.US is the American subsidiary of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. The startup was founded in 2017 when the U.S. government banned its parent company. The new company intends to adhere to all regulations necessary for crypto exchanges to function in the United States.

Source: Binance.US

Binance.US and its parent firm have been a voice of reason in the wake of the collapse of large crypto exchanges such as Voyager Digital, Celsius, 3AC, and FTX. Binance.US is an active participant in the U.S. crypto market. Additionally, the organization has established a Political Action Committee (PAC).

Crypto.com Exchange

Crypto.com Exchange was founded in 2016 and is situated in Singapore. In addition to an exchange, Crypto.com provides a wallet, a mobile application, and a market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Several companies have joined with Crypto.com in order to use cryptocurrencies for their products.

The Crypto.com Exchange facilitates trading over forty distinct derivatives and over two hundred pairs. In November 2022, the firm’s Cronos token lost market value following the collapse of FTX, despite the CEO’s assurances that FTX and Crypto.com Exchange are unrelated.

Bottom Line

In decentralized finance, crypto exchanges have assumed the function of banks. Just because there have been unscrupulous actors in the crypto ecosystem does not indicate that there is no hope for other crypto exchanges to do well on the market. Do your own investigation before placing your faith in these organizations.

In addition, monitor their performance in the market as a whole and the happenings on social media platforms, especially Twitter. If you find a discrepancy, you should always be prepared to withdraw your money if you find a discrepancy.