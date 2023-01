Banks’ Rise And Shine MomentThe Nifty Bank index has gained about 16% so far in FY23, while the benchmark index Nifty50 was up 2.5%. During the period, 7 banking stocks have turned multibaggers. These include 4 public sector and 3 private banks. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Most of these stocks have more strengths than weaknesses, according to trendlyne.com SWOT analysis.