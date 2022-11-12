6 Indian stocks that match Warren Buffett guru’s principles of value investing – Graham’s principle | The Economic Times12 Nov 2022, 01:09 PM ISTConsidered one of the fathers of value investing, Warren Buffett’s guru Benjamin Graham believed in focusing on the real-life performance of companies he owned and the dividends received, rather than on changing market sentiments. Graham was a professional investor and an instructor at Columbia University and best known for his two most famous investing books “Security Analysis” and “The Intelligent Investor”.Based on the idea of Graham, a custom screen made by MarketSmith emphasises securities that are cheap on a PE and price-to-book basis but still show signs of financial stability. It may be most effective in the later stages of bear markets when good companies’ stock prices have been driven down to values under their intrinsic worth.Here are 6 stocks that match Graham’s idea of stock picking, as listed on MarketSmith:ReutersWith an operating revenue of Rs 14,390.39 crore on a trailing 12-month basis, Uflex has reported outstanding annual revenue growth of 48%, pre-tax margin of 11% and ROE of 16%. The company has a reasonable debt to equity of 46%, which signals a healthy balance sheet. The stock from a technical standpoint is trading below to its 50DMA and around 8% up from its 200DMA. It needs to take out the 50DMA levels and stay above it to make any further meaningful move.AgenciesWith an operating revenue of Rs 39,123.86 crore on a trailing 12-month basis, REC has reported good annual revenue growth of 11%, pre-tax margin of 32% and ROE of 19%. The stock from a technical standpoint is trading close to its key moving averages, around -0% and 3% from 50DMA and 200DMA, respectively. It needs to stay above these levels to make any further meaningful move.AgenciesHudco has an operating revenue of Rs 6,913.04 crore on a trailing 12-month basis. The company has an annual revenue de-growth of (-) 4%, pre-tax margin of 34% and ROE of 11%. The stock from a technical standpoint is comfortably placed above its key moving averages, around 7% and 11% from 50DMA and 200DMA, respectively. It is currently forming a base in its weekly chart and is trading around 5% away from the crucial pivot point.

iStockPower Finance has an operating revenue of Rs 75,828.93 crore on a trailing 12-month basis. The company has annual revenue growth of 6%, pre-tax margin of 31% and ROE of 19%. The stock from a technical standpoint is trading close to its 200DMA and around 5% above its 50DMA. It needs to stay above the 200DMA levels to make any further meaningful move.iStock6/6Sarda Energy & Minerals Sarda Energy & Minerals has an operating revenue of Rs 4,342.88 crore on a trailing 12-month basis. The company has outstanding annual revenue growth of 69%, pre-tax margin of 28% and ROE of 26%. The company has a reasonable debt to equity of 40%, which signals a healthy balance sheet. The stock from a technical standpoint is trading below its 200DMA and close to its 50DMA. It needs to take out the 200DMA levels and stay above it to make any further meaningful move.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

