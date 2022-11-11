6 consumer discretionary stocks touch their new 52-week highs – On a high! | The Economic Times11 Nov 2022, 07:16 PM ISTThe benchmark index Sensex surged about 1,181 points to 61,795 on Friday. This was the 14th time Sensex closed with gains of over 1,000 points in 2022 so far.

During this rally, six stocks from the BSE consumer discretionary index managed to touch new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.

New 52-week of high: Rs 2275 | CMP: Rs 2272.2

In the last month, the stock has gained about 3%.

New 52-week high: Rs 3463 | CMP: Rs 3392.2

In the last month, the stock has gained about 17%.
HPL Electric and Power
New 52-week high: Rs 106 | CMP: Rs 101.7.
In the last month, the stock has gained about 36%.

In the last month, the stock has gained about 36%.

New 52-week high: Rs 146.3 | CMP: Rs 141

In the last month, the stock has gained about 23%.
New 52-week high: Rs 3101.9 | CMP: Rs 2980.8.
In the last month, the stock has gained about 19%.

New 52-week high: Rs 573 | CMP: Rs 538.3
In the last month, the stock has gained about 8%.

