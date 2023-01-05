?6 capital goods stocks zoom 3x in 3-years, gain over 40%

The BSE capital goods index has been the top-performing sector in the fiscal year 2023 so far, gaining about 21%, while Sensex was up 3.5%. This will be the third straight positive FY for the index, as it rose 30% and 92% in FY22 and FY21, respectively.In FY23 so far, eight stocks have rallied over 40%. Of these, six rose at least 40% and have tripled investors’ wealth in the last three FYs. (Data source: ACE Equity). Currently, these stocks look positive in SWOT analysis, according to Trendlyne.com.