5 Ways Automated Crypto Trading Relieves Stress in a Bear Market – hackernoon.com

Stress… a strong destroyer of people’s joy and happiness that floods the mind with fear, doubt, and anxiety. Though society does not welcome stress, it often creeps in and steals any source of peace during a person’s day.

For crypto investors across the world, the struggle is real. The current bear market can create a strong sense of stress, especially for those who live completely on the blockchain as digital nomads.

Thankfully, the stress killer has arrived on the scene, saving the day from emotional heartache due to sustained and suppressed market conditions. Automated crypto trading is the hero of the movie and can create a happy ending for those who take advantage of it.

The following points are going to break down the 5 ways that automated crypto trading relieves stress during a bear market.

Automation brings ease?

Simply put, automated crypto trading relieves stress due to the ease factor of automation. Manual trading, or traditional trading, involves a significant amount of trial and error, figuring out what works and what doesn’t work. With automated trading, the heavy lifting is already done for you, taking care of some of the tedious aspects of the trading process.

It frees up time

One of the ways that stress tends to creep in is when people perform too many tasks in one day. Doing so places a lot of pressure on the individual which can generate above-average stress levels. Automated crypto trading frees up the time one would have spent on trading, or learning how to trade, allowing for more recreational activities to decompress the mind and body.

There is zero emotion involved

Manual trading is great and all, but there is one X factor that deters a person from consistent results, and that is emotion. As humans, people are driven largely in part by their emotions at the time they are performing a specified action. Emotions can serve as a hindrance when trading manually. Automated crypto trading has no emotion, therefore that X factor does not exist.

The power of passive trading

Trading, as it is normally thought of, is a guy (or gal) sitting in front of a computer screen for 18 hours a day reading the charts and executing trades on exchanges. That is referred to as an Active trading solution where human hands must be involved in every step of the process.

Automated crypto trading on the other hand is Passive, and therefore does not require hands to operate. A lack of hands means fewer fans in the fire.

You can withdraw funds anytime

A great feature of automated crypto trading is that funds can be withdrawn at any time without a lockup period. Having this ability is important in kicking stress to the curb, knowing that at any point during the day or the week, one can withdraw funds to a separate account. This fact eases stress levels and provides the user with increased control over their money.

Leave stress behind

Getting involved in automated crypto trading is within reach for many investors across the globe. There are many products that cater to current and future market conditions. There are also many leading-edge, zero-emotion application that executes trades 24 hours a day. They provide a unique, hands-free approach to portfolio management utilizing the “wisdom of the crowd” and artificial intelligence.

Bear markets can be un”bear”able for those who don’t know which direction to turn. A big distinction between successful investors and unsuccessful investors is the decisions they make when markets are down. Challenges exist around every corner. The question is, will they be dealt with head-on or avoided like the plague?

