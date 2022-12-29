5% upper circuit for 5th day! Shankar Sharma-backed stock rallies 140% from issue price

Shares of Shankar Sharma-backed DroneAcharya Aerial hit its 5% upper circuit at Rs 130.1 in Thursday’s intra-day session on BSE. After the listing at a price of Rs 102, this is the 5th straight day when the stock was locked in the upper circuit.

Dalal Street veteran Shankar Sharma’s pre-IPO bet on a small drone start-up, that was listed on the BSE SME last Friday, has earned him over 140% profit from his initial investment of Rs 2.45 crore. Along with him, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have also more than doubled their money in DroneAcharya Aerial.

Sharma owns 4.57 lakh shares of the company, which he bought earlier this year at a price of Rs 53.59 per share. His total investment of about Rs 2.45 crore is now worth at Rs 5.9 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 130.10 on the exchanges, up 140% from its issue price of 54 per share.

The Pune-headquartered drone start-up had received an overwhelming response from investors as the IPO clocked an oversubscription of 262 times. The retail portion was subscribed over 330 times.

In the pre-IPO fundraising round earlier in the year, Aamir Khan bought 46,600 shares of DroneAcharya worth about Rs 25 lakh. Ranbir Kapoor invested nearly Rs 20 lakh to buy 37,200 shares. The net buying price for all pre-IPO investors was the same at Rs 53.59 per share.

DroneAcharya AI is one of the first private players to receive a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certified RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization) license in 2022. Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 200 drone pilots.

The Drone as a Service (DaaS) player also carries out drone surveys and inspections in domains like agriculture, mining, smart cities, water resources, power lines, and law and order.

In Q1 FY 22-23, the company’s revenues stood at Rs 3.08 crore and net profit at Rs 70 lakh. Roughly 60% of the revenues come from training, 30% from services, and 10% from selling drones.

The company now plans to enter the manufacture of customised 100% indigenous drones and offers land and underwater surveying services.

