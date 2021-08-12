5 tips to double your Sales Operations team effectiveness

(STL.News) Sales operations specialists help drive improvements to sales teams, achieve goals faster and run sales processes more smoothly. Company executives often leverage SOP teams’ potential to create sales experience data to train top-performing sales reps.

The rapidly changing business world determines the overarching mission of companies: rethinking management methods of their sales operations. Check out these 5 essential tips on how to do it right.

Introduce progressive technology

Building a decent SOP tech stack will allow you to automate the routine tasks of salespeople as much as possible, significantly increasing their efficiency, help them devote much more time directly to sales, and avoid costly mistakes.

Any tasks become easier and more efficient if they are “delegated” to machines: recognizing your ready-to-buy prospects, gaining knowledge about them and maintaining the relationship with them, creating documents and contracts, analyzing sales calls, simplifying the process of creating reports, etc.

Your stack can include CRM, sales enablement, business intelligence, communication, sales engagement, data analytics, email automation, and many other software tools. But remember that if you plan to use many of them, they must be integrated with each other and be able to correctly synchronize data.

Modern salespeople are lucky, ‘cause they can choose suitable solutions from a huge set of available options like Clari, Gong, InsightSquared, SalesLoft, Aviso, and many others. But, since each of these tools has its own unique features, and not all of them may be enough for companies that need to scale, you better invest in a reliable, advanced all-in-one solution.

In this case, we advise you to pay attention to the award-winning Revenue Grid platform. It offers a rich set of features to assist you in improving your sales operations team’s effectiveness and drive your salespeople to repeatable revenue.

These features include guided selling, sales enablement, conversational intelligence, relationship intelligence, predictive sales analytics, sales forecasting, email automation & email tracking, pipeline Visibility, sales coaching, automated sequences, and others.

Clearly define a SOP mission statement

It’s quite important to align your SOP team with the whole sales team. Introduce them with the org’s mission, purposes, and objectives, and share this document company-wide.

If some of the goals in the document seem vague to certain team members, you can immediately outline the ways (a kind of “how to’s”) which will help teams achieve their goals easier, for example:

“Automating operational tasks and challenge case queue with a brand-new workload”;

”Giving quality output and seeing projects through to enablement and completion”;

“Prioritizing time for higher business impact actions (both short- and long-term)”.

Shadow the sales team

You should introduce a rule that encourages SOPs to shadow sales reps from time to time (for example, once per quarter). This way they will be able to receive information first-hand and see if the sales are having problems performing certain tasks, what difficulties they face, and how they are trying to cope with them.

This will allow these two departments to work hand in hand and achieve their goals faster.

Establish a sales operations charter

This may sound obvious but it is extremely important. Sales leaders should clearly explain to team members what is the purpose of these teams in the company and what the expected success should look like.

It allows you to convey to people the mission and vision of the specific sales goals of the company. To realize if they are on the right track, members of each team can (and should!) measure their key performance indicators on a quarterly or yearly basis.

It’s a good idea to let them document this data in a charter and share it with others: it will create a certain level of visibility and avoid project randomization and confusion.

Motivate the team to increase efficiency

Sales ops are able to improve many processes, automate routine tasks and manage CRM and other tools. If done right, it can quickly help team members improve efficiency and positively impact revenue.

It is especially important to start recognizing the successes of the teams and their individual members (if you haven’t done it yet, then you should start right away). You can use all-company meetings or MVP shoutouts for that.

This will positively affect the motivation of employees and make them want to take high-priority initiatives, increasing the success of the company as a whole.