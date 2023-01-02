5 technical chartbuster stock ideas for traders in 2023 from Nirmal Bang

The brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has a buy rating on Bajaj Electric with a target price of Rs 1600, implying an upside potential of 34% from the current market price of Rs 1194 per share. The brokerage also suggested to add the stock at Rs 1100 with a stop loss of Rs 970.”The stock has given a downward falling trend line breakout at the 1220 level on the monthly chart. The chart suggests that stock has created a base at the 1100–970 zone. The stock has given a consolidation breakout on the weekly chart, too, which gives more conviction for the stock to move upward,” it said.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)