5 stocks to watch on Wednesday: Tesla, FedEx, Rite Aid and more

Stocks look poised for a higher opening on Wednesday, adding to the mild gains they eked out the previous day. Despite a choppy session, Tuesday’s advance allowed Wall Street to end a four-day losing streak. Here are some stocks to watch on Wednesday: After falling 8% on Tuesday to set another 52-week low, Tesla (TSLA) ticked up in Wednesday’s premarket trading after CEO Elon Musk confirmed that he will step down from the head of Twitter as soon as he can find a new chief executive. Meanwhile, Electrek reported that the EV maker will pursue layoffs and implement a hiring freeze. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) rose before the opening bell, climbing 5% after the release of its latest quarterly results. While the company’s revenue came up short of expectations, falling 3% to $22.8B, the firm exceeded consensus with its profit figure. The package delivery business suffered from lower volumes for the package delivery giant’s Express business but protected its bottom line with cost-saving initiatives. Better-than-expected quarterly results prompted premarket buying in Rite Aid (RAD), with shares of the drugstore chain surging almost 8%. The company reported a narrower-than-expected loss on revenue that slipped 2% to $6.08B. Looking ahead, RAD predicted 2023 revenue of $23.7B-$24B, compared to a consensus estimate of $23.7B. BlackBerry (BB) reported a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share, surpassing analysts’ projections by $0.02 per share. Revenue fell 8% to $169M, slightly topping estimates. The company said its IoT revenue rose 19% from last year. Micron (MU) is scheduled to release its quarterly results after the closing bell. Analysts expect the memory chip maker to post a loss of $0.02 per share, with revenue projected to come in at $4.1B.

