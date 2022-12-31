5 new year resolutions for managing your money in 2023

Rising interest rates and high inflation remind us to mend our past mistakes and streamline our finances to achieve our financial goals. Let us discuss a framework to learn about money management decisions, which we call the 5S Pyramid, also a part of my new book on personal finance, ‘The Bee, The Beetle, And The Money Bug’.

1) Start Saving More

Abraham Maslow, an American psychologist, developed a hierarchy of needs layered like a pyramid. He founded a theory based on the basic needs of humans – food, clothing, and shelter. After achieving your basic needs, your higher needs, like love, self-actualisation, and achievement, can be accomplished.

Similarly, savings are the basis for your financial goals — the essential thing you need. Getting your savings plan right will lead to greater financial accomplishments.



In 2023, focus on your savings to get ahead with finances. Try to save 10% of our take-home income and 20% if you can. Lock three to six times your monthly income in an FD for emergencies. Make a budget and use recurring deposits (RD) to ensure compulsory savings. Keep track of your income and expenses. Explore ways to cut costs so that your savings can improve. Remember to park your money with reputed and well-capitalised banks as interest rates rise.

2) Secure Your Life and Health

The pandemic is not over yet. Despite that, insurance coverage remains low in our country. We have heard the news of new variants of Covid-19 ravaging countries like China.

Hopefully, India is past the worst of this crisis. But health and life insurances are non-negotiables. Countries may come out of this generational crisis, but individual readiness for crisis will always be paramount. Health problems may occur at any time. In 2023, take stock of your life and health insurance. Get adequate coverage for yourself and your family to avoid financial stress due to health emergencies. The thumb rule is that you can take ten times your annual income as term cover. For health insurance, take one time of your annual income.

3) Money Management

Last year we saw personal loans growing a whopping 20%. Credit cards, loans against FDs, and durable consumer loans are also the fastest-growing loan segments. Despite the rise in interest rates, credit demand remains high. Credit is readily available, but be judicious about how you use it. For instance, avoid paying interest on consumption and your daily needs, as it is unhealthy for your finances. Be smart about how you borrow and spend. For instance, you can opt for no-cost EMIs on your credit card rather than taking a costly personal loan. Borrow money but always remember to pay it back in full. Keep your credit card spending within 30% of your total limit. Avoid delayed payments.



Check your credit score monthly. Take steps like paying back your dues on time if your credit score falls below 750.

4) Set Your Financial goals

For stronger finances, you must invest. Try to avoid getting into schemes promising overnight wealth. Cryptocurrency is one such example; a question mark hangs over its continued legality in India. Online trading is witnessing a boom, but the right investment advice is available to only a few. Data shows that it’s difficult for the average investor to beat indices such as Nifty50 and Sensex. Therefore, creating wealth with a plain vanilla index fund may be simpler. Before doing that, evaluate your goals in life, investment plans, risk appetite, time horizon, and ability to invest. Diversify your investment into multiple products, carefully selected per your financial goals and risk appetite.

Make the most out of 2023. Set yourself clear financial goals, and opt for the right investment products. For example, homeownership is a fundamental goal for many Indians. So think of how you will save for and finance your first home.

5) Financial Security and Awareness

While managing money and investment, peace of mind and safety are paramount. For example, digital frauds and phishing attacks are on the rise. You make transactions daily through UPI, credit and debit cards, and net banking. Therefore, infosecurity is your financial security. Educate yourself about ongoing risks to safeguard your money. Make sure you learn about financial compliance. Add nominees for your accounts carefully; your family can access your investment and funds if something happens to you.

Lastly, your money needs to last a lifetime. Pay attention to your retirement fund, as you will need funds for your health, regular expenses, and other needs once you exit an active working life. It’s possible to create this fund through a sound financial plan.

Bring your finance back on track, and let 2023 be the year you get your finances right. Happy new year!

The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com. His first book on personal finance, ‘The Bee, The Beetle, And The Money Bug’ is now available on Amazon and Flipkart.

